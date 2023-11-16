"Die-In" demonstrations inside capitol amid passing Utah House bill for Israel

SALT LAKE CITY — Demonstrations both inside and outside of the Utah State Capitol took place for a 'Die-In' rally on Wednesday. This comes during an extraordinary session to discuss a resolution in support of Israel.

The 'Die-In' took place inside of the capitol, where more than a hundred people, including Palestinians and their allies, could be seen lying across the floor.

Many of those who participated could be seen with signs in their hands, speaking out against what they are calling genocide that is currently taking place in Gaza.

Speakers, including Aziz Abuzayed, took to the podium to share stories, including the loss of their loved ones over the past month.

He spoke about some of his relatives following the event.

"Mariam was my cousin and we told each other stories," said Abuzayed. "She shared her dreams with me of becoming an English language teacher, a translator, she had a family, she had three children."

He also showed FOX 13 News pictures of other relatives, including his 57-year-old great-uncle. Abuzayed says his great-uncle was killed while buying groceries for his family in Gaza.

Outside on the south steps of the Utah State Capitol on Wednesday, the crowd grew as a rally took place and others let their voices be heard.

"I want everyone to know that Palestinians are not Hamas," said Abuzayed.

One chant, heard during both events, was asking for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Also inside of the State Capitol on Wednesday, the Utah House of Representatives met in extraordinary session to discuss a resolution in support of Israel.

That resolution condemns the Hamas attacks and says Utah remains steadfastly in support of Israel and its people. It also urges the United States and foreign countries to do the same.

Representative Jason Kyle (R-Huntsville) is the sponsor of the resolution.

"I think it's important that we remember what happened a little bit over a month ago when evil showed its face and a terrorist organization came and did unspeakable atrocities to a historically persecuted people in the community," said Rep. Kyle.

The resolution passed but was amended in response to complaints it didn't include Muslim Americans.

One lawmaker tried to strip Jewish Americans and Muslim Americans out in favor of all Americans, but that got rejected by House lawmakers.

The Utah Muslim Civic League told FOX 13 News that the original resolution was one-sided. However, after the vote, the group felt the resolution still didn't go far enough.

"It did not address our community at all and I can assure you that this will have repercussions, hate incidences are going to increase even further the way we are being isolated," said Luna Banuri, Executive Director of the Utah Muslim Civic League.

FOX 13 News spoke with Rabbi Avremi Zippel with Chabad of Utah Wednesday night, after he was a guest on the house floor, where the resolution was discussed.

He says he was heartened to see the robust conversation and that he knows this was not an easy piece of legislation.

"This was not a resolution saying Palestinians are bad, this was not a resolution saying that innocent Palestinians deserve to die, there was text added to the resolution bemoaning the loss of innocent lives in any capacity so it was somewhat disheartening and disappointing to see some of the opposition but we are very grateful that it passed in the overwhelmingly supportive nature that it did," said Rabbi Zippel.

The Senate will not take up this resolution, they passed their own in a session last month.