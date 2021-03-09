'Diesel Brothers' ordered to pay $1M in pollution case

OGDEN, Utah — The stars of the “Diesel Brothers” reality TV show have been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in legal fees on top of $848,000 in previous penalties over pollution law violations.

U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby of Salt Lake City ruled in January that David “Heavy D” Sparks and Joshua “Redbeard” Stuart must pay $928,602 in legal fees and costs to Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment.

“Diesel Brothers” attorney Cole Cannon criticized the “egregious and frivolous” fee request by the legal team representing the doctors’ group.

