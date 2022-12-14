Digging out after Utah snowstorm is both work and play

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Yet another snowy day across Utah kept residents and others working hard throughout the morning and afternoon.

WATCH: Winter Storm Advisory extended into Wednesday as more snow expected

For the most part, traffic has been smooth sailing, but residents and crews with the Utah Department of Transportation have kept busy.

Longtime Cottonwood Heights resident Gregg Wittwer was doing his part to help clear some of the snow from his neighbors' driveways in his own community.

"We've got some people here who are shut-ins and others who just had big families," said Wittwer.

Wittwer and others were happy to lend a hand to help people get around in the snowy conditions.

"We did the handwork and now it just keeps snowing, so we're trying to clean up a little bit here; make it easier for people to get in and out of their driveways," he said.

Many who were already out and about said they weren't having many problems getting to where they needed to go.

Snowplow drivers like Weston Fisher had plenty to do. He's been a UDOT driver for eight years and is responsible for making sure SR-190 through Big Cottonwood Canyon is safe for people to travel through.

"I'm running about 100 miles per round," Fisher explained. "There's certain areas that are trouble areas, so you've got to turn around and come back down and cover those areas a couple of times."

Fisher had made at least four trips up the canyon Tuesday afternoon.

"Once I get the roads cleared and they're looking [safe], I push the shoulders back more, kind of widen it out, give people a little bit more space."

Storms like yesterday's and this morning's make for longer hours for Fisher, whose 15-hour day started bright and early at 4:30 in the morning. But he says there is just something satisfying about clearing a snowy road.

"You're doing a service for the public, but you get to see immediate results from what you're doing." he said.

Fisher says if the weather keeps up, he expects to be pulling longer hours to keep his area of SR-190 clear over the next day or two.

And those close to the canyon, like Wittwer, are making sure to have a little fun mixed in with their hard work.

"The snow won't quit, but we like it here in Utah," he said.