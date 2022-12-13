Snow continuing across northern Utah overnight & throughout Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — While the heavy snowfall Monday has mostly slowed down, it's expected to pick up overnight and continue throughout the day Tuesday across most of northern Utah.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect for several areas — some ending later Monday night, while others continue until 11 a.m. or even 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Wasatch Mountains are expected to receive the most snow.

The Uintah School District announced that all of its schools will delay opening by two hours on Tuesday morning. Half-day kindergarten will NOT be held, but full-day kindergarten will occur as scheduled, but on the delay. Central Cove Preschool will NOT be held. Check FOX 13's school weather status page for any further closures.