Dignified Transfer for fallen soldier returning home to Utah

SPRING CITY, Utah — A fallen soldier is returning home, accompanied by members of the 19th Special Forces Group of the Utah National Guard, of which he was a member.

A Dignified Transfer of the remains of Staff Sgt. P. Lincoln Olmstead will be conducted by members of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Olmstead will be escorted by one of his fellow team members on a flight from Fort Campbell, Kentucky back to Utah so that he can be buried in his hometown of Spring City.

"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support to Lincoln’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time," said Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, Adjutant General, Utah National Guard.

"We understand the public’s desire to participate or observe the proceedings, but ask that we all respect the family’s desire for privacy while they mourn their great loss."

Olmstead died while participating in the Maritime Assessment Course at Fort Campbell on Sept. 21; he failed to resurface after taking part in a surface swim. The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

Olmstead will be buried in a ceremony at the Spring City Cemetery, which will include military honors.

