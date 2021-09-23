Utah National Guard soldier dies during training exercise

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — A Utah National Guard soldier died while participating in a training exercise Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead, a soldier with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, was taking part in a surface swim at Fort Campbell, Kentucky when he failed to resurface. Although a search for Olmstead began immediately, his body was not recovered until Wednesday.

Officials say the incident is currently under investigation.

Olmstead joined the Utah Army National Guard in 2016, serving since 2019 as a Special Forces engineer sergeant. Throughout his military career, Olmstead earned countless awards and badges.

The National Guard says Olmstead is survived by his wife and two children.

“This is an absolute tragedy, especially when we lose someone as capable and promising as Lincoln. Sometimes we expect this sort of thing in combat, but not during training, which makes this difficult for the unit and especially the family,” said Col. Paul Peters. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and everyone affected. We are committed to ensuring the family is supported over the coming days, weeks and months."