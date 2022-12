WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is in stable condition after a shooting following what police called a "disagreement" between two drivers in West Valley City on Friday night.

The incident occurred near 3500 South and the Interstate 215 overpass.

Police said the victim is expected to survive and the other driver remained on scene and is currently in custody.

It's not known what kind of disagreement led up to the shooting, but an investigation is currently underway.