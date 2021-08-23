Disney Store in Salt Lake City to close in September

SALT LAKE CITY — A little bit of magic will soon be leaving Salt Lake City as it was announced Monday that the Disney Store at City Creek Center will close next month.

Following up on its announcement to close nearly 60 of its retail stores back in March, Disney revealed the list of locations that would be closing on or before Sept. 15.

Unfortunately for Disney fans, the store in downtown Salt Lake City is on the list.

Disney is shifting its retail focus to smaller shops inside Target stores and away from large spaces in malls.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises,” said Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games and Publishing in March.

Disney

Target says it will open more than 160 Disney stores at its locations before the end of 2021.