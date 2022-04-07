Distracted driving blitz seeks to stop prevent crashes and educate drivers in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Distracted driving not only causes crashes, but takes lives; twelve people died in the more than 5300 crashes the Utah Highway Safety Office reported were due to this dangerous practice in 2021.

In a "distracted driving blitz" involving 100 officers from 20 state agencies on Thursday, traffic stops not only cited people for distracted driving, but educated them as well.

FOX 13 rode along with Utah Highway Patrol officers during the blitz, and in the first 15 minutes alone they spotted six people distracted by their phones driving on I-80 and I-15.

"They get away with driving distracted and they don't crash, they don't cause any problems, so, they think they can do it over and over and over again. I've heard some people say they are better drivers when they are driving distracted," said UHP Sgt. Lawrence Hopper.

Distracted driving laws prohibit the use of a cell phone in any way while driving, except through GPS apps or hands-free voice communication.

Officers plan to continue the blitz through April 11.