Man stopped after driving 126 mph on highway shoulder in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was stopped and arrested by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper after hitting speeds of 126 mph on Interstate-215 on Thursday.

Arrest documents show the trooper witnessed Osvaldo Facundo Mallea, 37, speeding through traffic, even passing cars at high speeds while driving on the left shoulder of the highway in his BMW.

Shortly afterwards, Mallea was seen getting off the Redwood Road off-ramp before driving into a parking lot.

As Mallea attempted to get back onto the highway, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver on the BMW to force him to a stop. After being apprehended, Mallea admitted to the trooper that he had not intended to stop.

Several glass pipes and small bags with drug residue were found in Mallea's car after he was stopped, and he was also found to be driving with a suspended license.

Mallea faces multiple charges including reckless driving, failure to stop on police command and driving on a suspended license.