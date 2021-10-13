District Attorney discusses charges against accused killer of Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY — Formal charges have been announced against the accused killer of U of U football player Aaron Lowe.

“Were just in the beginning of a process, hopefully through the conclusion well be able to find a measure of justice for them and their family,” said Sim Gill, Salt Lake County District Attorney.

Two and a half weeks after Aaron Lowe was murdered at a house party in Sugarhouse, formal charges have been announced against Lowe’s accused killer, Buk Buk.

Read - Charges filed against suspect accused of killing Aaron Lowe

Buk has been charged with four felony charges, including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

FOX 13 asked Gill what led to these charges.

“Based on the video evidence that we gathered there including contacting multiple different witnesses, a factual narrative developed. The factual narrative was there was some sort of an argument or confrontation with Lowe and some other people,” said Gill.

Multiple witnesses identified Buk as the shooter.

Read - Criminal history of Aaron Lowe's accused murderer

“We have witnesses that indicate that a person comes down, they’re in a garage and they see them remove a handgun, out of this bag that’s there. And then subsequently walks out of the garage and a very short period of time after that you hear the gunshots. The investigators were able to piece multiple witnesses together,” said Gill.

Gill says they still have not located the gun used in this crime, which led to the charge of obstruction of justice.

At the time of the shooting, Buk was on probation, convicted of previous offenses, including a guilty plea to a robbery charge.

Next in this case, Buk will make his first appearance in court on these charges.

A date still hasn’t been set.