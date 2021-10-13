Charges filed against suspect accused of killing Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges were officially filed Wednesday against the man accused of shooting and killing University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe last month.

WATCH: U of U to set up Aaron Lowe Scholarship Fund as he's laid to rest in Texas

Buk Mawut Buk, 22, was charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstructing justice.

Lowe and a 20-year-old female were shot outside a house party in the early morning of Sept. 26, just hours after the Utes defeated Washington State at Rice Eccles Stadium. Lowe was declared dead at the scene, while the female victim was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

Police arrested Buk on Oct. 3, a week after the shootings.

WATCH: Criminal history of Aaron Lowe's accused murderer

In the probable cause affidavit released Wednesday, witnesses told police they had seen Lowe arguing with a group of males outside the party before the shootings. One witness said the female victim was attempting to "deescalate the conflict between Lowe and the males," before a man, later identified as Buk, "walked across the street and began shooting at Lowe and [female victim]."

WATCH: Aaron Lowe’s mom describes son as ‘good kid’ who was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’

During an interview with detectives in the hospital, the female, unable to speak due to her injuries, typed on her phone that Lowe had been attempting to move his vehicle, but that a group of four men would not let him. After the original round of shots were fired at her and Lowe, the woman said Buk came to "finish them off."

The affidavit says Buk was driven away from the scene after the shooting.