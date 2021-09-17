District Attorney updates officer-involved shooting in Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill will announce his findings related to an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Pioneer Park that left a man dead in June.

On the morning of June 10, police were called to the park after witnesses said a man had stabbed a woman. While treating the woman, a man holding a knife and acting aggressively approached the scene.

In the bodycam video, two officers can be heard telling the man to put down the knife. Instead, the man sprints toward one of the officers, leading both to open fire and shooting the suspect.

With the man still alive on the ground, police continue to order him to put down the knife, which he eventually does. Officers then attempt to aid the man, asking where he had been hit while placing him in handcuffs.

The officers plead with the man, saying they want to help, but the suspect remains unresponsive.

With the suspect still breathing, video shows paramedics arriving to help and the officers being escorted from the scene.

The suspect later died at the park from his injuries.

