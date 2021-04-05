Watch
Ditch gas-powered lawn mower and receive $300 towards electric model

Utah Department of Environmental Quality
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 05, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A new program that kicked off Monday will keep Utah's air clean, will also helping residents go electric.

The Lawn Mower Exchange Program gives Utahns who trade in their gas-powered mowers a rebate up to $300 for the purchase of an electric mower.

Residents who don't trade in a gas-powered model can still receive a $150 rebate towards an electric mower.

Rebates are available to the first 2,500 people who sign up.

People who live in areas that regularly experience poor air quality as determined by the Environmental Protection Agency are eligible:

  • DAVIS COUNTY
  • SALT LAKE COUNTY
  • TOOELE COUNTY
  • UTAH COUNTY
  • WEBER COUNTY

Salt Lake City residents can have their old gas-powered mowers collected at their homes for free by contacting the city's Call 2 Haul program.

