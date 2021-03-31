Dixie State U. invites public to make suggestions for school's new name

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State University will open a public survey Thursday as the university moves forward in its name exploration process.

"The survey is a way for the [Name Recommendation Committee] to collaborate with residents of southwestern Utah, institutional partners and university faculty, staff, students and alumni, as the Utah State Legislature outlined in House Bill 278S01, Name Change Process for Dixie State University," a news release from DSU says.

The survey, which will close on April 13, will ask public participants to rank factors and themes for the new name and provide a place for new suggestions not already included in the survey.

Once the survey closes, the Name Recommendation Committee and members of the Salt Lake City-based Love Communications firm will analyze survey data and scrutinize different name themes for strengths and weaknesses. They'll consider trademark and website availability, uniqueness, compatibility with the institution's history and academic focus, abbreviations and connotations.

Love Communications representatives will then conduct focus groups to narrow the search to a finalist theme. The Name Recommendation Committee will then give a list of specific name options to the DSU Board of Trustees for consideration.

"If the Board of Trustees votes in favor of the name recommended by the committee, it is forwarded to the Utah Board of Higher Education for a vote, who has the potential to pass it on to the Utah State Legislature for a final vote. Otherwise, it is returned to the committee for further deliberation," the news release says.

DSU's Name Recommendation Committee is composed of students, university employees, community members and others.

Visit dixie.edu/nameprocess for further details on the renaming process.