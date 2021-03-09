Utah legislature allocates Dixie State nearly $19M for expansion and other initiatives

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State University will receive $18.7 million to expand its campus, offer new education opportunities and develop a mobile payment system for Utah's state parks.

According to a news release from DSU, $15 million will go toward the purchase of 183 acres of land within St. George's Desert Color community. The university will need to conduct a master planning study for the property, but preliminary plans indicate the space will be used to house Dixie State’s Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Health Sciences programs.

$2.88 million in funding will go toward Dixie State's campus and general needs.

RELATED: Utah legislature approves Dixie State name change bill

$300,000 will be used for Dixie State's Higher Education for Incarcerated Youth program, which will offer a variety of university courses through live, interactive, virtual media to incarcerated youth. The courses will help incarcerated youth earn their GED certificates, as well as career and technical education certificates.

Another $300,000 will go toward the development of the ParksPass mobile app, which will allow visitors to electronically purchase day-use passes for Utah State Parks. Dixie State is collaborating with Southern Utah University, Dixie Technical College and the Utah Department of Parks and Recreation for the project.

$249,600 will be used to develop Dixie State's "BioSTACKS Pathway."

"The integrative program will enhance the development of the biotech and biomedical industries in Southern Utah by creating a Biotechnology Certificate program at Dixie Tech and a Biotechnology Associate Degree at Dixie State as well as leveraging existing certificates, degrees and coursework," the news release says.

RELATED: Dixie State football players help woman dangling from Dixie Rock