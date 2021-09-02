Dixie State will not require COVID-19 vaccines, for now

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State University on Thursday announced that they will not be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, for now.

The decision comes as other Utah colleges like U of U, Weber State, UVU and USU have imposed vaccine requirements.

Dixie State said they will not mandate vaccines for students, faculty, and staff but strongly encourages them along with mask wearing.

The university's announcement comes two days after Governor Spencer Cox said the COVID-19 situation in Utah is at "a breaking point," as hospital ICU beds in the state are stretched beyond capacity.

DSU said providing free vaccinations clinics for all students, faculty, and staff. In addition DSU said they will be hosting "educational forums with local medical professionals to provide information and answer questions regarding the vaccine for our entire campus community."

For more information, please visit, dixie.edu/covid19.