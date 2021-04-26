DMV registration reminder postcards returning this month

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns will again receive reminders in the mail to renew their vehicles' registration this week.

In September, the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) stopped sending postcards informing vehicle owners that their registration was expiring soon. Officials said it was a way to reduce spending of taxpayers' funds as they sent out hundreds of thousands of these postcards each month. They also said many were being returned as "undeliverable" due to old or incorrect addresses. Instead, Utahns were asked to sign up for email reminders.

However, after only a few months, the DMV found that registration numbers were down.

In the 2021 session, Utah lawmakers passed legislation to bring the postcard reminders back.

On Monday, the DMV announced that they will send the postcards "at the end of April" to Utahns whose vehicle registrations expire in May.

To make sure the reminders are received in the mail, the agency asks Utahns to visit dmv.utah.gov to make sure their addresses are current.

They also encourage the public to sign up for email notifications instead (also at dmv.utah.gov), which would opt them out of the mailed reminders.

Doing so will help save tax dollars, protect the environment, and also provides these benefits, per the DMV:

