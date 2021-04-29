DNA testing conducted on Chad Daybell's tools, possible blood sample

SALEM, Idaho — Court documents reveal law enforcement officials have ordered DNA tests for tools found on Chad Daybell's property and a possible blood sample found at an apartment, East Idaho News reports.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, are both facing charges in connection with the disappearance and deaths of Vallow Daybell's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The bodies were found buried on Daybell's Salem, Idaho property last June.

In a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors agreed to halt the DNA testing as they work with the defense on stipulations regarding the evidence.

The judge did not set a future hearing date for the DNA testing.

