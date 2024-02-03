Do Utahns want the lottery in the state?

SALT LAKE CITY — The lottery could be coming to the Beehive State – proposed legislation could put the question of legalizing the lottery in Utah.

FOX 13 asked people -- "How would you feel if the lottery was legalized here in Utah?”

Outside a gas station in Rose Park, Ly said he drives out of state about once a month to buy a lottery ticket.

“I’m actually all for it,” said Ken Ly. “I’m tired of driving up to Idaho or California to get it.”

Bringing the lottery to Utah would mean that his money can stay in the state – and the other people who cross state lines to buy tickets.

"It will actually help the state,” said Ly. “You got to think about that. With the revenue and everything -- help with our schools, freeways, and so forth."

The lawmaker sponsoring the legislation, Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan), has told FOX 13 News in the past that Utahns spend about $200 million a year going out of state to buy lottery tickets.

"They go out, they're giving money to the other states,” said Cliff Armstrong, who lives in Kaysville. “And it’s going to their schools, and their schools are doing great. Their teachers are getting paid great."

He hopes the money generated can help pay teachers' salaries.

"We need it here, to help with the schools," he said.

Harry Watt, a cashier at the Maverick in Cottonwood Heights, says the lottery can bring more business to their stores.

"And then people would go, yeah, I need that too. So in a way, it would definitely help with business,” added Watt.

We met Spencer Quinney at that gas station as he was heading out to Wendover.

"I think it would be cool. Let’s make some millions you know.”