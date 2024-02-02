Bill to bring lottery to Utah finally introduced in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill has been introduced in the Utah State Legislature that attempts to bring the lottery to the state.

FOX 13 News first reported on the bill back in December, which is a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize the lottery in utah.

Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan) is proposing to let voters decide if the lottery should be legalized in the state. She previously told FOX 13 News that Utahns spend upwards of $200 million a year outside the state on lottery tickets; money that could be used to pay for a lot of things in Utah.

The bill appeared to get support from the Speaker of the House.

"It’ll save me some money going to Evanston to buy Lotto tickets," said House Speaker Mike Schultz to laughter.

But Senate Republican leadership suggested the lottery bill's odds are not so good.

"I’d probably bet quite a bit of money in Vegas it wouldn’t pass," said Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers. When asked the odds of the bill passing in the Senate, Vickers answered, "Not very high. Go to Vegas."

The bill also faces some headwinds from powerful groups off the hill. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially frowns on gambling in all its forms, including lotteries.

