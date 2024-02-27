Does Utah Highway Patrol need to bring 'sexy back' to state roads?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol should consider recruiting Justin Timberlake to the agency in hopes of bringing sexy back to the crews that protect state roadways.

While sex appeal is certainly not a job requirement, it has put the UHP in a rather precarious position on a newly-released list of "America's Sexiest Police Uniforms."

In the list published on weatherofgeeks.com and allegedly voted upon online by thousands of adult Americans, Utah ranks No. 49 on the list of 50 states, only topping North Dakota when it comes to sexiest uniforms.

While the site did not divulge the criteria for judging, it spoke poetically of the top-ranked uniform worn by Texas Highway Patrol troopers, saying, "Envision shirts in a crisp, authoritative dark tan, known affectionately by troopers as 'Texas Tan'. These shirts aren't just attire; they're a banner of pride and tradition, tailored to stand tall against the backdrop of bustling cities, sprawling ranches, and everything in between."

Apparently, the Utah Highway Patrol did not live up to those unreachable standards, although Beehive State troopers also sport brown in their uniforms. In fact, the department said its troopers are often called "brown shirts" by officers from other agencies.

According to the UHP, the department's current uniform has basically remained the same since 1947, so yeah... that could be an issue.

Only the Top 10 departments received glowing reviews on the site, while the remaining 40 were simply given a ranking.

"SEXIEST" POLICE UNIFORM RANKINGS