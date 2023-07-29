Dog missing after carjacking found safe

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A dog who went missing after an attempted carjacking has been found safe, Clearfield Police announced Saturday afternoon.

According to an official press release, "Reo," the 7 year-old Shih Tzu who was in his owner's car when it was stolen Wednesday from outside a Maverik station at 709 South State Street.

The suspect, Melissa Rush, 31, abandoned the vehicle, which police found hours after the incident. Reo, however, was no where to be seen. Rush was taken into custody a few days later.

Family members of Reo's owner told police they suspected the dog had been dropped off by Rush with a random family at a homeless camp in Salt Lake City prior to her arrest. The family was not aware that Reo had been stolen, and according to Clearfield Police, they took car of Reo and later returned him to his owner without issue.

The case remains under investigation, and Rush is currently being held without bail, pending trial