Dog shot, killed after attacking people outside Utah County grocery store

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A man shot and killed a dog that attacked a girl in the parking lot of a grocery store in Utah County before charging at him, and the dog's owner is facing criminal charges.

Police received a report that three pit bulls were attacking people in the parking lot of Maceys in Santaquin Tuesday evening. The caller then reported that one of the dogs had been shot.

Officers arrived and learned that an employee, who was a girl under the age of 18, had injuries on both of her arms and her left leg from at least one of the dogs. Her injuries were not life-threatening but did require medical treatment, Santaquin Police told FOX 13 News. No other injuries were reported.

According to witnesses, one of the pit bulls ran toward a man who just came out of the store. He fired one shot, which hit and killed the dog.

The dogs' owner told police he had locked all three of them in the car, rolled the windows down partially, then went into the store. He said he didn't know how they got out.

Police said the owner will be charged with a dog attacking a human and a dog at large, as well as charges related to dog licensing. He was not taken to jail but was released at the scene.

The man who shot the dog is not being investigated because police determined he was acting in self-defense.