Donate blood, win tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert

SALT LAKE CITY — There's no such thing as Bad Blood when it comes to scoring tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert.

Tickets to the superstar's "Eras Tour" are harder to find than a four-leaf clover, but fans in the Salt Lake City area can score a free pair and help save a life at the same time.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets at an ARUP location between now and September 2024 will be eligible to win two tickets to see Tay Tay when she brings her show to New Orleans.

The "Eras Tour" is on its way to becoming the highest grossing tour of all time but it costs a pretty penny to get in, so taking a few minutes to donate blood can be a win-win for everyone involved.

ARUP says the demand for blood is extremely high right now at the University of Utah Hospital and Huntsman Cancer Institute, so the donation center is hoping people who haven't donated in a while will be intrigued by the possibility of winning tickets.

Each time a person donates, they'll receive additional chances to win.

ARUP Blood Services has two locations open seven days a week and walk-in blood donors are welcome:



9786 South 500 West in Sandy

565 Komas Drive in Salt Lake City

For more information, call 801-584-5272 or visit UtahBlood.org.