Don't be fooled: Smith's won't be accepting bitcoin as payment

SALT LAKE CITY — A press release last week led many to believe that Kroger, the parent company of Smith's Food and Drug, would begin accepting Bitcoin Cash as payment. However, it turned out the release was a fake, the second such incident over the past few weeks.

WATCH: Price woman shares warning after losing hundreds in cryptocurrency scam

Friday's press release titled "Kroger to accept Bitcoin Cash" even appeared on a section of Kroger's own website as it is set up to accept direct feeds from PR Newswire, which originally posted the release, FOX Business reports.

Kroger immediately corrected the mistake, tweeting that the information was incorrect.

"This morning a press release was fraudulently issued claiming to be The Kroger Co. that falsely stated the organization will begin to accept Bitcoin Cash. This communication was fraudulent and is unfounded and should be disregarded."

ICYMI: This morning a press release was fraudulently issued claiming to be The #Kroger Co. that falsely stated the organization will begin to accept Bitcoin Cash. This communication was fraudulent and is unfounded and should be disregarded. — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) November 5, 2021

PR Newswire also said it is investigating the fake press release.

READ: Cryptocurrency interest varies vastly by generation

Smith's is Utah's largest grocery chain with numerous locations across the state.

A similar fraudulent release was issued last month claiming Walmart would also be accepting bitcoin as a payment option.