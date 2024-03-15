Don't ditch your front Utah license plate just yet

SALT LAKE CITY — After Gov. Spencer Cox put pen to paper Thursday, signing a new bill passed by the Utah State Legislature into law, drivers will no longer need to sport a license plate on their front of their vehicles.

But you may want to keep it on there just for the time being.

While SB45 eliminates the need for dual plates, it doesn't become official Utah law until Jan. 1, 2025. So technically, if a driver is stopped and is missing a front license plate, they still could be ticketed for the infraction.

However, Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told the Utah News Dispatch that troopers "will likely match enforcement with the law change."

Even with the rule still in place, not having a front license plate is considered a secondary offense, meaning a driver without one cannot solely be pulled over for the violation.

Ditching the rule requiring front license plates on registered vehicles in Utah is expected to save the station millions of dollars.