Don't worry, goggles-wearing driver wasn't creating havoc on Utah highway

LEHI, Utah — A viral video shot in Utah and shared all over the world left millions with their jaws wide open as they worried about the future of the planet. But in the end, it was all just a silly prank that seemed to have done its job.

The video originally shared on the @supercar_ron Instagram site appeared to show someone driving a Tesla Cybertruck on Timpanogos Highway in Lehi while wearing Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headsets.

In recent days, posts ridiculing people doing various tasks while wearing the goggles have taken over social media, but none going as far as someone attempting to drive while wearing the $3,500 piece of technology.

Many were concerned after seeing the video over the weekend, seeing someone ignoring the road in a self-driving vehicle while performing tasks with the virtual goggles.

Several people commented about the obvious dangers of what they thought they were seeing.

"This is terrifying," wrote one person.

"I would be scared asf if the person behind me was driving like this," posted another user.

"Isn't this illegal? That is a hazard to himself and everyone around him," asked someone else.

Even the Utah Highway Patrol spoke about the possible dangers if the video turned out to be real.

"If it were real then the driver could definitely be stopped for multiple violations," UHP said in a statement. "Self driving cars are new technology that is ever changing and we are changing with it. This does not relieve a driver to be alert and attentive to what is going on around them. They need to be able to act if the need or situation should arise."

However, in the end, it was all much ado about nothing.

The account posted a comment of its own assuring users that it was all a skit and that the headset "wasn't displaying anything but the road" and that the Cybertruck's self driving mode was not activated.

Although this crisis was averted, many feel what began as a prank using virtual reality will soon become actual reality.

