Double homicide shakes residents in Clearfield neighborhood

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The couple who lived across the street from Debbie Leahman were the kind who would bring treats to neighbors during the holidays, she said.

“We'd help each other as neighbors," said Leahman. "We'd borrow tools occasionally.”

Clearfield City police officers are currently investigating a double homicide. On Wednesday afternoon, two bodies were found inside a home and one person was taken into custody near the 1050 West road.

Officers secured a search warrant early Wednesday evening, gathering evidence, confirming the two found dead are an older man and a woman.

“It's so sad," said Leahman. "They were just the sweetest people.”

Police confirm the suspect is a close relative of the older adult who was living in the home. He surrendered to officers and was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

“Seems to have been a good kid," said Leahman. "He mowed the lawn in the summer and things like that."

An adult female, also living in the home, found the bodies and made the 911 call.

“This is a tragic situation," he said. "We hope to have a celebration with our family members and so does this family as well, and they'll be mourning the loss of two loved ones.”

There is evidence of an altercation inside the home and the garage; the man and woman have traumatic injuries to their bodies, said Bennett.

“Our officers, you know, it's the holidays for them as well," he said. "But we're dedicated here. We will investigate this throughout the weekend and put as much time and effort into it as we have to find a resolution to what occurred here and hopefully find some justice for this family.”

On a peaceful street where neighbors help each other out, Leahman can’t believe what happened today just feet away from her front door.

“It's so sad that people, when they get angry, that they have to turn to violence, that they can't talk," she said. "Wonderful people get hurt because of it.”

With the holiday weekend, it will take officers a few days to make sure family members are notified before sharing the identities of the victims with the public, said Bennett.