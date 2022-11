CLEARFIELD, Utah — A large police presence is responding to an incident in a neighborhood in Clearfield near the Steed Pond by the corner of 750 north and 1050 west Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Clearfield police for confirmation and has yet to receive a reply as of this time.

FOX 13 News has sent a crew to the scene for any new information to arise, stay tuned for further updates.