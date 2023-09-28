Downed power lines blocked Woods Cross road following accident

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A car crashed into a pole Thursday afternoon, sending downed power lines across Woods Cross roads and blocking traffic.

Watch LIVE below as downed power lines shut down Woods Cross road:

Traffic is now shut down at 2600 South near US-89 as crews attempt to clean up the incident. Drivers are being told to avoid the area until the roads are reopened.

The condition of the driver is not yet known.

About 200 customers are currently without power, according to Rocky Mountain Power officials.