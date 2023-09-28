Watch Now
Downed power lines blocked Woods Cross road following accident

Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 28, 2023
WOODS CROSS, Utah — A car crashed into a pole Thursday afternoon, sending downed power lines across Woods Cross roads and blocking traffic.

Traffic is now shut down at 2600 South near US-89 as crews attempt to clean up the incident. Drivers are being told to avoid the area until the roads are reopened.

The condition of the driver is not yet known.

About 200 customers are currently without power, according to Rocky Mountain Power officials.

