Downtown Salt Lake City nail salon targeted with racist vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY — This past week, an intruder broke into an Asian-owned business in downtown Salt Lake City and spray painted racist profanity on the wall.

The lights are off inside Watercreek Nails Spa, and they will be for quite some time.

“At first when I received the police call, we just thought it was a burglary. Coming in to see those words on the wall has completely changed the story,” said Sabrina Nguyen.

For 10 years, the smell of nail polish and the wave of the Maneki Neko, the lucky cat, has been a welcoming sight for Nguyen.

Her mother left Vietnam when she was six and opened her business at 600 South and 300 West in 2023.

Thursday night, a man smashed through their front door and ripped out the wifi security system so nothing could be caught on camera.

“The ground was actually filled with glass everywhere, water everywhere,” she said.

He spray-painted the shelves and the spa chairs, and wrote “f--- China” in giant letters on the wall. He destroyed the foot baths and ripped out the sinks, flooding the floor and the business next door.

“The electrical work in the chairs have been completely ruined because of the water. We have to replace all the chairs — that costs around $5,000 to $6,000 each,” she said.

Just replacing the damages alone will be a great undertaking, but having to shut down right before the holidays during their busiest time of year is another loss.

“I don’t think anyone of any color, race, religion, or sexual orientation should ever experience anything like this. It’s absolutely inappropriate,” Nguyen said.

Customers have stopped by to help them clean up. The community’s kind words are what’s getting them through.

They think it’ll be a few months before they can replace everything and re-open again.

“It’s a place of love and it’s still a place of love. It just needs some TLC,” said Nguyen.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Salt Lake City Police Department but has yet to hear back.

Nguyen said a witness saw what happened and said the intruder was a man experiencing homelessness. She said no arrests have been made.