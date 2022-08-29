Downtown Salt Lake City streets closed as police investigate possible 'hazardous device'

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have closed off several streets in downtown Salt Lake City as they investigate a suspicious situation.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said its officers, along with a SWAT team and a "Hazardous Devices Unit," responded to the scene near 600 West and 200 South, where a suspicious vehicle was parked underneath the I-15 overpass.

So far, police say they have determined that the freeway does not need to be closed. However, out of an abundance of caution, they have closed roads in the area. Trains and buses have been rerouted, and the nearby UTA FrontRunner station is closed.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the investigation, but police could not confirm what the suspect's involvement was nor what led to the parked car being deemed suspicious.