Downtown SLC Farmers Market to return this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's Downtown Farmers Market will return to Pioneer Park this weekend for it's 30th season.

Organizers say 180 local growers, food producers and artisans will be a part of the market's opening Saturday.

Prepared food vendors will return to the market after being kept away in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“What a wonderful milestone to celebrate, three decades of farmers coming together and bringing their crops to the local community,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. “To me, the market is not just a literal gathering but a coming together that displays our belief in community.”

According to organizers, over half of Utah's counties will be represented by more than 70 farmers and ranchers at the market.