Advisory issued in Salt Lake City as flooding closes streets

FOX 13 News
Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 12, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — As Emigration Creek overflowed into Salt Lake City crews are trying to contain the water and a flood advisory was put in place.

The National Weather Service put a River Flood Advisory in place for portions of Salt Lake City's East Bench and areas downstream as water overflowed Emigration Creek, prompting road closures.

The advisory is in place through noon Thursday when officials will determine if it will expire or be continued.

Roads are closed from 1500 East to 1700 East on 1700 South because of an overflow of water in Emigration Creek.

Crews are in the area, officials said, working to divert water and help homeowners. No evacuations were put in place as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said three homes were impacted with water in garages or basements.

"Fortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any widespread flooding impact or threat," Brown said in a tweet. "Those on scene are helping community members."

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall was in the area that flooded Wednesday morning with the Public Utilities Director Laura Briefer who said the nearby Emigration Creek overflowed and storm grates became clogged at Wasatch Hollow Park, causing the flooding.

"We've got a lot of crews out here working to direct water so it has very little impact to our residents and the community," she said.

Wasatch Hollow Park will be closed for "some time" as officials work to mitigate the flooding and divert water.

In addition to the flooding, Briefer said there were reports of a landslide that happened overnight in the Pinecrest area of Salt Lake City and "a lot of water" at Rotary Park.

Mendenhall and Briefer emphasized that crews are working around the clock to manage water away from communities so it doesn't impact residents or homes.

