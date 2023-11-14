Audit ordered of Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes over relationship with Tim Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of state lawmakers have asked for an audit of Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and his office in light of his relationship with Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad.

"We have been concerned about the governance and oversight of the AG’s Office, well before any allegations came to light raising suspicion into the relationship of the AG with Tim Ballard (Ballard), Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), and the production of the Sound of Freedom (SOF) movie. Given the important role that the AG plays in upholding the constitutions of the United States and the State of Utah, enforcing the law, and protecting the interests of the State of Utah and its people, environment, and resources we believe that a Legislative Audit is warranted," the bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote in a letter shared with FOX 13 News.

The letter was sent to members of the Utah State Legislature's Legislative Audit Subcommittee, which is made up entirely of legislative leadership. It seeks information on:



The governance of the AG’s Office and determine the sufficiency and adequacy of how legal and administrative decisions are presented, deliberated, approved, and documented.

The travel policies and practices of the AG’s Office and determine if travel is appropriate and documented in accordance with policies and rules.

The culture of the AG’s Office and whether staff, and those directly served by the AG’s office, believe that the office is run efficiently and effectively.

The extent to which any relationship AG has with Ballard, Operation Underground Railroad or "Sound of Freedom" involved utilization of state resources; involved engagement by the AG with outside prosecutors; or impaired the impartial judgment or prosecutorial discretion of the AG.

At a Tuesday at a meeting of the committee, legislative leaders — Republican and Democratic — voted unanimously in favor of the audit. In response, the Utah Attorney General's Office told FOX 13 News:

"We welcome working with legislative auditors to get them the information they seek. We are confident they will see what we already know: the Office of the Utah AGO does great work. We are proud of our personnel, leadership, and the cases we file to protect the people of Utah."