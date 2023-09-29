Utah AG Sean Reyes breaks silence on allegations against Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said he was "shocked and deeply saddened," and will no longer endorse anyone in the U.S. Senate race after sexual misconduct allegations against Tim Ballard, whom he is known to have a close relationship with.

In a statement released on social media, Reyes broke his silence on sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against Ballard, the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad (OUR).

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by these allegations, but these women must be heard to ensure all credible evidence can be presented," the statement reads in part. "Until we know more through the resolution of these cases and complaints, I strongly believe that Tim Ballard and OUR deserve a presumption of innocence just as women coming forward on these issues should have a presumption of credibility."

Reyes and Ballard are known to have a close personal relationship and Reyes has been an ally of Operation Underground Railroad for many years.

“I can say that in all my interactions with Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad over many years, I have never seen or experienced anything improper or illegal," Reyes continued in the statement. "To the contrary, what I have witnessed and the work we have done together raising awareness of modern-day slavery, rescuing children and providing aftercare services has made, I believe, a positive impact in the world."

The statement comes one day after an attorney representing a group of women read a statement on behalf of her clients, claiming "sexual harassment, spiritual manipulation, grooming and sexual misconduct," against Ballard.

As Sen. Mitt Romney announced he would not be running for reelection, Reyes announced that he would be endorsing a "dear friend of mine who is a great conservative, patriot, and warrior to run and serve as the next Senator from Utah."

Many people assumed Reyes was alluding to Ballard. Now, it seems Reyes will not be endorsing anyone in the Senate race.

"In light of so many unanswered questions and concerns, AG Reyes will not be endorsing anyone in Utah's 2024 U.S. Senate race," said Reyes' campaign consultant Alan Crooks in a statement.