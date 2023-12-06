Dozens of opinions heard as Salt Lake City School Board considers shutting down elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY — At a public hearing Tuesday night, dozens of community members made their voices heard as Salt Lake City School Board officials consider shutting down four elementary schools.

"I don't want Hawthorne to close," one kindergarten student said. "I love my mom working at my school. I love my teachers."

Hawthorne, Bennion, Riley and Mary W. Jackson Elementary Schools are on the chopping block after the district recommended they be closed.

The recommendations came in November after the school board started looking into potential school closures more than a year ago.

At Tuesday night's public hearing, 50 community members shared their opinions about neighborhood schools potentially shutting down.

"I'm concerned that school administration and population is incredibly white and not equipped to handle a new diverse student population," a community member shared during the hearing.

Salt Lake City School District spokesperson Yándary Chatwin explained hearing public comments is an important part of the research process.

"It's really important for board members to hear from community members because this decision needs to be made, not just looking at data and spreadsheets, but also knowing the impacts that these proposals are going to have on the lives of real families in our school district," she explained.

Chatwin explained that while public comment periods usually have a time limit, there was no limit for Tuesday night's meeting to ensure everyone had the opportunity to have their voice heard.

For those still wanting to let the board know their thoughts, Chatwin said residents can leave their comments in an online form or email board members directly.

The next step in the process could come as early as January 9, which is the soonest the board could take a vote on the matter.

FOX 13 News has previously reported that the proposal to close schools within the district came as officials saw enrollment dropping 30 percent in the last eight years. Chatwin previously told FOX 13 News they are seeing fewer people having children and families moving outside of the city as costs of living increase.