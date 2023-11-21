Salt Lake City School District recommends closing 4 elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY — In a board meeting Monday evening, the Salt Lake City School District announced which elementary schools it recommends for closure.

Superintendent Elizabeth Grant made the recommendations as she addressed the school board. The Glendale Middle School auditorium was filled with dozens of anxious parents, waiting to hear the update.

The SLCSD population and boundary study began in the summer of 2022 — something the district says was necessary because of a drop in enrollment, especially in elementary schools.

On Monday night, Grant recommended that Hawthorne, M. Lynn Bennion, Mary W. Jackson, and Riley elementary schools be closed.

These schools were four of the seven elementary schools that the district was studying for possible closure. The others were Emerson, Newman, and Wasatch.

Over the past few months, the district has continued the "study" portion of this process, which led the board to Monday's recommendations.

"We really took a deep dive into the data in this period. We've looked at enrollment information, population projections, conditions of buildings, city agencies and state agencies that have information relevant to our process, and we've also taken community input into account," district spokeswoman Yándary Chatwin said.

A couple of weeks ago, the district did share that regardless of any school closures, they will offer equivalent employment opportunities to staff in schools.

The recommendations the district presented Monday night are not final, and the earliest the board will vote on whether to enact them will be Jan. 9. This will give time for community input. The public can give feedback either on the Salt Lake City School District website or at a public hearing on Dec. 5.