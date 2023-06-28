Dozens of residents displaced from apartments after Tooele fire

TOOELE, Utah — Dozens of residents were displaced from their homes in Tooele Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment building.

The fire broke out at the Kirk Apartments, located at 57 W. Vine Street.



"We had a structure fire confined to one apartment on the third floor of [the] building," explained Chief Matt McCoy with the Tooele City Fire Department. "There was no extension but we did evacuate the building for precautionary reasons."

The apartment where the fire sparked will likely be a total loss, McCoy added.

Photos and video from the scene show multiple fire engines in the area working to contain the flames inside.

Sara Ruiz

Further information on what may have caused the fire was not made immediately available and is under investigation.

Officials reported 60 residents were displaced from their apartments due to the fire.

McCoy explained city representatives will have to go inspect the building to ensure it's safe before residents can be let back into their homes.

One of the challenges McCoy said crews faced was the age of the building.

"Definitely an old structure, it was built in 1928, being on the third floor, those pose some challenges for us," he said. "The main thing was getting people evacuated quickly."

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross assisted at the scene to help residents.

"Our crews worked great," McCoy explained. "We had two other agencies come in and assist and everyone worked very well together."