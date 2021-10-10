Dozens of Southwest Airlines flights to/from SLC canceled

SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights both departing from and arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport this weekend.

Of the 34 departures between 1:45 p.m. Saturday and 5:10 p.m. Sunday, 19 were canceled:

Scheduled Time Departing To Flight # Sat. 3:35:00 PM Chicago-Midway WN3045 Sat. 4:00:00 PM Phoenix WN4139 Sat. 5:35:00 PM Burbank WN3400 Sat. 6:00:00 PM Las Vegas WN2503 Sat. 6:40:00 PM Denver WN3334 Sat. 7:00:00 PM San Diego WN1262 Sun. 6:10:00 AM Las Vegas WN4700 Sun. 7:00:00 AM Oakland WN4702 Sun. 8:45:00 AM Las Vegas WN1427 Sun. 9:50:00 AM Phoenix WN4457 Sun. 10:00:00 AM Houston-Hobby WN4730 Sun. 11:00:00 AM San Jose, CA WN3648 Sun. 11:50:00 AM Las Vegas WN3746 Sun. 12:55:00 PM Phoenix WN4150 Sun. 2:00:00 PM Sacramento WN4526 Sun. 2:05:00 PM Baltimore WN3909 Sun. 4:20:00 PM Los Angeles WN4990 Sun. 5:10:00 PM Oakland WN651

Between 3 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, 17 of 30 arriving flights were canceled:

Scheduled Time Arriving From Flight # Sat. 3:10:00 PM Las Vegas WN4096 Sat. 5:00:00 PM Orange County WN4681 Sat. 6:05:00 PM Phoenix WN3334 Sat. 6:25:00 PM Denver WN1262 Sat. 9:35:00 PM Oakland WN2836 Sat. 9:50:00 PM Orlando WN3008 Sat. 11:10:00 PM Las Vegas WN3421 Sun. 8:55:00 AM Phoenix WN4464 Sun. 9:10:00 AM Las Vegas WN4730 Sun. 11:20:00 AM Las Vegas WN1485 Sun. 11:50:00 AM Houston-Hobby WN4832 Sun. 12:25:00 PM Oakland WN4150 Sun. 1:05:00 PM Phoenix WN3663 Sun. 1:20:00 PM Denver WN3909 Sun. 3:00:00 PM Sacramento WN3932 Sun. 3:35:00 PM Denver WN4990 Sun. 4:35:00 PM Austin WN651

The departures and arrivals before these time ranges were successful, and those scheduled after these times are "on time" as of this article's publishing. The latest updates can be found on the airport's website.

The issue was not unique to Utah, however. The airline grounded more than 800 flights nationwide on Saturday, and thousands more on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the company wrote that the cancellations were due to weather and air traffic control issues, adding that they are working to "recover" their operations.

However, according to the SLC airport's website, no other airlines had canceled flights either Saturday or Sunday.

"No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted. "Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday afternoon due to widespread severe weather, military training, and limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center. Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place."

Social media speculation surrounding the disruption centered on possible labor action taken by Southwest employees due to the recent vaccine mandate imposed by the airline. However, the union representing Southwest pilots told The Denver Post that its members were not participating in any strike.

Those calling Southwest's customer service should expect longer wait times than usual. The company suggests those whose flights were canceled to re-book with the online self-service options.