Dozens of Southwest Airlines flights to/from SLC canceled

Rick Bowmer/AP
A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Virus Outbreak Utah Travel
Posted at 5:59 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 20:05:41-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights both departing from and arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport this weekend.

Of the 34 departures between 1:45 p.m. Saturday and 5:10 p.m. Sunday, 19 were canceled:

Scheduled TimeDeparting ToFlight #
Sat. 3:35:00 PMChicago-MidwayWN3045
Sat. 4:00:00 PMPhoenixWN4139
Sat. 5:35:00 PMBurbankWN3400
Sat. 6:00:00 PMLas VegasWN2503
Sat. 6:40:00 PMDenverWN3334
Sat. 7:00:00 PMSan DiegoWN1262
 Sun. 6:10:00 AMLas VegasWN4700
 Sun. 7:00:00 AMOaklandWN4702
 Sun. 8:45:00 AMLas VegasWN1427
 Sun. 9:50:00 AMPhoenixWN4457
 Sun. 10:00:00 AMHouston-HobbyWN4730
 Sun. 11:00:00 AMSan Jose, CAWN3648
 Sun. 11:50:00 AMLas VegasWN3746
 Sun. 12:55:00 PMPhoenixWN4150
 Sun. 2:00:00 PMSacramentoWN4526
 Sun. 2:05:00 PMBaltimoreWN3909
 Sun. 4:20:00 PMLos AngelesWN4990
 Sun. 5:10:00 PMOaklandWN651

Between 3 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, 17 of 30 arriving flights were canceled:

Scheduled TimeArriving FromFlight #
Sat. 3:10:00 PMLas VegasWN4096
Sat. 5:00:00 PMOrange CountyWN4681
Sat. 6:05:00 PMPhoenixWN3334
Sat. 6:25:00 PMDenverWN1262
Sat. 9:35:00 PMOaklandWN2836
Sat. 9:50:00 PMOrlandoWN3008
Sat. 11:10:00 PMLas VegasWN3421
Sun. 8:55:00 AMPhoenixWN4464
Sun. 9:10:00 AMLas VegasWN4730
Sun. 11:20:00 AMLas VegasWN1485
Sun. 11:50:00 AMHouston-HobbyWN4832
Sun. 12:25:00 PMOaklandWN4150
Sun. 1:05:00 PMPhoenixWN3663
Sun. 1:20:00 PMDenverWN3909
Sun. 3:00:00 PMSacramentoWN3932
Sun. 3:35:00 PMDenverWN4990
Sun. 4:35:00 PMAustinWN651

The departures and arrivals before these time ranges were successful, and those scheduled after these times are "on time" as of this article's publishing. The latest updates can be found on the airport's website.

The issue was not unique to Utah, however. The airline grounded more than 800 flights nationwide on Saturday, and thousands more on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the company wrote that the cancellations were due to weather and air traffic control issues, adding that they are working to "recover" their operations.

However, according to the SLC airport's website, no other airlines had canceled flights either Saturday or Sunday.

"No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted. "Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday afternoon due to widespread severe weather, military training, and limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center. Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place."

Social media speculation surrounding the disruption centered on possible labor action taken by Southwest employees due to the recent vaccine mandate imposed by the airline. However, the union representing Southwest pilots told The Denver Post that its members were not participating in any strike.

Those calling Southwest's customer service should expect longer wait times than usual. The company suggests those whose flights were canceled to re-book with the online self-service options.

