Dozens of Utah waterbodies remain under algal bloom warnings

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite temperatures dropping across the state over the past week, officials say dozens of harmful algal bloom warnings are still in effect in Utah.

As of Friday, there were still 24 waterbodies in Utah under warning or danger advisories. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reiterating the potential harms of algal blooms to humans and pets as the waterfowl hunt general season is set to open Saturday.

In those areas affected by algal blooms, cyanobacteria has multiplied and can produce toxins that affect liver, nerve and skin tissue.

The blooms can continue to threaten humans and pets through the colder fall and winter months.

"...it’s essential to know that these blooms can continue in colder weather. People should know what to look for, and when in doubt, keep your pets and hunting dogs out of the water,” said Dr. Hannah Bonner with the Utah Division of Water Quality.

According to officials, harmful algal blooms look like:



Pea soup

Spilled pain

Grass clippings

Green or blue-green water

Hunters are being warned to keep dogs away from potentially-fatal algal blooms, which they can be exposed to by having skin contact with water contaminated by cyanobacteria. All waterfowl and fish should be cleaned with fresh water and guts discarded.