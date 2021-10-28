Dozens protest vaccine mandate outside Hill Air Force Base

ROY, Utah — A few dozen people were protesting vaccine mandates outside Hill Air Force Base Thursday morning.

Some say they were civilian employees at the base while others said they were contract workers. Some said they were there to protest the vaccine mandate in general and President Joe Biden specifically.

The few dozen individuals began gathering a little before 7 a.m. at the corner of 5600 South and Freeway Park Drive in Roy.

Some of those opposed to the vaccine mandate are employees of Northrup Grumman, a federal contractor of the US government with offices here at the base.

Active duty personnel need to be fully vaccinated against COVID by Tuesday.

Air National Guard and Air Force reserve personnel have a December 2 deadline.

There have been vaccine clinics at Hill Air Force Base for months leading up to this.

The secretary of the Air Force said “airmen and guardians much be able to respond to situations around the globe – being fully vaccinated will help us safely meet the readiness requirements that our national security depends on.”

Air Force Magazine reports that nearly 95% of active-duty Air Force members are vaccinated.

That means about 10,000 airmen and guardians might miss the deadline, unless exceptions are granted.