'Dragon Lady' U2 spy plane coming to Hill Aerospace Museum

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — One of the country's most secretive spy planes is set to land at the Hill Aerospace Museum, meaning visitors should now be on their best behavior because you never know who is watching.

A Lockheed U-2, nicknamed the "Dragon Lady," will make the move from Arizona to its new home in northern Utah this weekend. Museum staff are in Tucson overseeing the dismantling of the U-2 which is currently displayed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

Hill Aerospace Museum Crews working on disassembling a U2 aircraft before it heads to the Hill Aerospace Museum

Ahead of the journey, crews are removing the plane's enormous 103 foot wings and its tail before it's placed on two semi trucks for the 13 hour trip north. Once at the museum just outside Hill Air Force Base, the plane will be reassembled and eventually placed in a new 80,000 square foot hanger.

A museum official said the U2 does not need much restoration work, so it shouldn't take long before the public can get a great view of the reconnaissance aircraft.

Hill Aerospace Museum U2 spy plane sits at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona before heading to the Hill Aerospace Museum in northern Utah.



Operating at extremely high altitudes during the Cold War through present times, the U2 has been successful at providing the U.S. military and CIA with important intelligence information.