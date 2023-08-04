Draper homes damaged by 'feet' of flooding, broken windows, mudslides

DRAPER, Utah — After an intense storm Thursday night that hit Draper especially hard, neighbors did not hesitate to head out and help homeowners clean up destructive flooding damage.

Homes near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temple dealt with a massive amount of dirty water inside their homes, as well as broken windows in some instances and mudslides.

One resident, Kirk Grimshaw, said many of the homes had several feet of water in the basements.

"A lot of our neighbors had broken windows," he explained. "Our house had a landslide but nothing happened to our house."

After assessing the damage in his own home, Grimshaw grabbed his tools to help neighbors clean up their homes.

"One street down, they had feet [of water] in their basement," he described. "We feel lucky that ours was just our backyard."

Grimshaw moved into the area in 2007 and he said that in the last 15 years, flooding this bad in this neighborhood has happened maybe only one other time.

The damage is extensive, Grimshaw said, and he's never seen things in such a bad condition in the neighborhood.

To help as crews and homeowners deal with damage in homes and on Draper roads, Mayor Troy Walker issued a state of emergency late Thursday night.

It's expected some roads within the city, including a portion of Draper Parkway, will be closed indefinitely as damage is assessed.