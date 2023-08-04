DRAPER, Utah — A late storm that rolled into the Salt Lake Valley has caused flooding and rockslides which have closed several roads Thursday.

Flooding, rockslides close several roads in Draper, Salt Lake Valley

The Utah Highway Patrol sent out an alert that the on-ramp to Interstate 15 southbound at 14600 South had been shut down due to a slide.

Draper City officials announced the following closures due to flooding:



Highland Drive

Bangerter Parkway

Minuteman Drive

The storm came in from the southwest and rolled into the Draper and Sandy areas, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

One report says a part of the road near Traverse Ridge has collapsed, although the extent is not yet known.

Drivers are being told to avoid the areas near the road closures through the remainder of the evening.

Guests at USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City were evacuated during The Offspring/Sum 41 concert due to the weather, with people being advised to get to their vehicles and stay there.

In Sandy, the Leagues Cup game involving Real Salt Lake and Leon at America First Field has been delayed due to the lightning.

