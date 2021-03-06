Menu

Draper man dead after falling off Angels Landing at Zion NP

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
Zion National Park is, and will most likely always be Utah's most-visited national park.
Zion National Park
Posted at 6:16 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A man from Draper was found dead Friday morning at Zion National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park visitors reported that someone had fallen off Angels Landing Thursday afternoon. Search and rescue crews found the body the next morning at the base of the summit.

The man has been identified 43-year-old Jason Hartwell.

The preliminary investigation shows injures consistent with a fall from high elevation, the NPS said.

A similar accident in the park left another Utah man dead just two weeks prior. Corbin McMillen, age 42 of St. George, was found dead near the base of Moonlight Buttress also after an apparent high-elevation fall.

