Draper man dead after falling off Angels Landing at Zion NP

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A man from Draper was found dead Friday morning at Zion National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park visitors reported that someone had fallen off Angels Landing Thursday afternoon. Search and rescue crews found the body the next morning at the base of the summit.

The man has been identified 43-year-old Jason Hartwell.

The preliminary investigation shows injures consistent with a fall from high elevation, the NPS said.

A similar accident in the park left another Utah man dead just two weeks prior. Corbin McMillen, age 42 of St. George, was found dead near the base of Moonlight Buttress also after an apparent high-elevation fall.