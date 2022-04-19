Draper man killed attempting to slow speeding motorcycle

DRAPER, Utah — A Draper man was killed after he attempted to stop a motorcycle from speeding through his neighborhood on Monday, according to police.

Police said James Mair was struck by the motorcycle after he had stepped in the road near 900 East Rosefield Lane. Officials believe Mair was trying to slow the motorcyclist in the residential area.

After being hit, Mair was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but the 43-year-old died of his injuries Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up for Mair said he was a father of five children.

"The sudden news of JD has been devastating, especially for his dear wife. In this moment there’s nothing we can do to bring him back but prayers for his dear family will be felt tremendously," the GoFundMe said.

An investigation into the accident and the speed of the motorcycle is currently underway.