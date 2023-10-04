Watch Now
Draper Police quash rumors of active shooter situation

Draper Police at the scene of an ongoing "sensitive situation" on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Posted at 7:05 PM, Oct 03, 2023
DRAPER, Utah — Police say there have been rumors of an active shooter in Draper Tuesday evening, but those rumors are not true.

Officers are currently responding to a "sensitive situation" at the scene, however. Officials say they are dealing with a "person in crisis" at a retail center, located at 1055 Draper Parkway.

Police are asking members of the public to stay away from the area.

"Please do not share information from unofficial sources and help prevent unnecessary panic," Draper Police said in the announcement.

