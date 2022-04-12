Draper student brings weapon to school; reported by another student

DRAPER, Utah — Officials were able to confiscate a weapon brought to Draper Park Middle School by a student Tuesday.

According to the Canyons School District, the student showed the unidentified weapon to friends during school hours. One of the friends was concerned and reported the incident to the SafeUT app.

After receiving the tip, a school resource officer started an investigation and the weapon was removed from the student.

"It is not believed the student intended to do any harm, but the incident did cause concern among the small group of students who were shown the weapon in private," said the school in a letter to parents.

The school added that the Draper Police Department may conduct a separate investigation to determine if there will be criminal charges.

The SafeUT was launched six years ago to allow students to anonymously report situations that may possibly be dangerous.